Maryland reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, second-most daily test results to date

Maryland officials reported 1,019 new coronavirus cases on Saturday after the state’s new mask mandate went into effect a day earlier.
The state reported 12 new deaths from the virus Saturday, up from five reported Friday. The update comes a day after Marylanders 5 years or older were mandated to wear masks in all public buildings, whereas before masks were only required by the state in grocery stores, pharmacies and aboard public transit.
Counting Saturday, the number of new cases has now crossed 1,000 four times since July 24.
Maryland has confirmed total of 89,365 cases and 3,374 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since it started collecting data in March.
Current hospitalizations for the disease have recently been trending upward as well, officials said. The state reported 592 Marylanders are hospitalized, two more than on Friday, with 132 in intensive care.
Maryland’s seven-day average testing positivity rate is now 4.47%, down from 4.54% as of Friday. The World Health Organization advises governments to maintain a rate below 5% for at least 14 days before making efforts to reopen. Gov. Larry Hogan has said the state is pausing its reopening efforts, but he has resisted calls to close restaurants, bars and other facilities again.
Johns Hopkins University, which tabulates the rate differently, gave Maryland a rate of 6.16%, up from 6.04% a day ago. Hopkins calculates its rate based on the number of individuals who have been tested, whereas the state uses the number of tests that have been conducted.
To enter a third phase, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s official recommendation is for states to wait until they have 14 days of positivity rates under 10% with an average of two days or less for the return of test results.
A total of 839,989 people have now tested negative for the virus, officials said, adding more than 17,000 new negative tests in the previous 24 hours. The total number of COVID-10 tests reported statewide has increased by about 31,000 to 1,245,767. That’s the second-largest daily increase in reported tests, trailing only the 34,874 reported July 24.
White people account for 19,640 of the COVID-19 cases in Maryland, but they make up the largest share of deaths from the virus at 1,424. Black people, who represent about 31% of the state population, account for 27,451 of the coronavirus cases in Maryland for which race is reported. Hispanic people, who represent about 10% of Maryland’s population, make up 21,693 of the cases.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, the state’s largest jurisdictions by population, according to census data, still have the most total cases of the virus, followed by Baltimore City and Baltimore County.