Officials report 1,590 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and 33 new fatalities

Maryland officials on Saturday reported 1,590 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the first time in the past four days the number has fallen below 2,000 cases.
Health officials reported 33 new deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The state had been setting records for daily coronavirus cases, reaching new highs three times this month, with the highest daily total in November at 2,910.
Officials had expected a lull in daily cases in the days after Thanksgiving because of reduced testing capacity.
Health experts have been warning of a fall and winter uptick in COVID-19 cases and worried that numbers could continue to spike after Thanksgiving gatherings.
Maryland has a positivity rate of 6.3, a slight increase from Friday.
Saturday’s additions bring the state to at least 194,448 infections and 4,447 virus-related deaths during the pandemic, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
As of Saturday, 1,446 Maryland residents were hospitalized, including 351 in intensive care. Eleven more people have been hospitalized since Friday.
Maryland had a rate of 39 new cases per 1,000 people as of Saturday, which has remained steady over the past week, the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center reported.
Entering Saturday, Maryland ranked 38th among states in cases per 100,000 people and 21st in deaths per 100,000, according to Hopkins.
Hopkins, which calculates positivity differently than the state, has Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate through Friday’s data as 5.4%.