Maryland reports 597 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths Saturday

The Maryland Department of Health on Saturday announced 597 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The figures bring Maryland’s totals to 126,819 confirmed cases and 3,813 deaths since the pandemic arrived in March.
There are currently 323 patients are hospitalized with the virus in Maryland, a figure that has not changed since Friday. Of this group, 78 require intensive care, a decrease of two from the day before. Maryland reached peak ICU occupancy in the early days of May, hitting 611 beds on May 10.
The day’s numbers were reported a day after President Donald Trump — who has downplayed the toll of the virus for months — announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. The White House later announced Trump was being to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Angela Roberts contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.