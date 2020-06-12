Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate drops again as state adds 416 cases

Maryland officials confirmed 416 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 60,613 cases across the state as of Friday.
Twenty-three more people died due to complications from the illness since Thursday, bringing the state total up to 2,773 fatalities.
Officials say 836 Marylanders are currently hospitalized for coronavirus, with 331 people in intensive care. Gov. Larry Hogan has said officials are watching these metrics and the statewide positivity rate in deciding when to roll back restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The positivity rate fell to 6.94% Friday — a drop from 7.25% on Thursday, officials said. The state has conducted a total of 473,271 tests. Officials say 339,482 tests have come back negative.
“The fight against this virus is far from over,” Hogan said in a statement Friday. “In fact, now more than ever, as we begin to come into contact with more people, we must all continue to remain vigilant. Our health and economic recovery depends on all of us continuing to exercise personal responsibility in order to keep ourselves, our family members, our neighbors, and our coworkers, safe.”
