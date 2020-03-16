Maryland coronavirus cases up to 37, six additional cases confirmed

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland rose to 37 Monday, an additional six cases since Sunday, according to the Maryland Health Department.
There have been 15 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 10 in Prince George’s, four in Baltimore County, two in Harford County, one in Baltimore City, one in Anne Arundel, one in Howard, one in Carroll, one in Charles, and one in Talbot, according to the Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesman Mike Ricci.
There was also a confirmed case in Anne Arundel for a part-time resident that was counted as a Montana case.
