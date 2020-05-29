Maryland reports 1,279 new coronavirus cases, surpasses 50,000 infections

Maryland officials reported 1,279 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state to 50,988 total infections.
About 4.6% of those cases have ended in death, with 41 new victims reported Friday putting the state’s death toll at 2,348. Although deaths are not necessarily reported on the day they happen, Maryland officials have reported fewer than 50 deaths nine of the past 10 days.
Current hospitalizations, the metric Gov. Larry Hogan’s office is considering most strongly in its determinations of reopening the state further, shrank to 1,296, while cases requiring intensive care dropped to 507.
This article will be updated.