Baltimore business leaders detail ongoing fallout from coronavirus pandemic

The nonprofit Visit Baltimore has had to reduce its budget by 41% due to the coronavirus pandemic and some city business leaders say they continue to operate at a loss despite the lifting of certain restrictions.
Business leaders took part in a virtual forum Wednesday hosted by the Greater Baltimore Committee to discuss the state of the city’s restaurant, tourism and travel industries.
Al Hutchinson,President and CEO of the nonprofit promotional group Visit Baltimore, said the organization has had to cut 41% from its budget for fiscal year 2021, down to $7.8 million.
The nonprofit has had to cut dozens of full-time and part-time jobs to handle the reduced budget. With the coronavirus pandemic seeing a surge of new cases across the country, he added out-of-state residents are still hesitant to return to the area’s hotels and other lodging options. Ongoing virus testing at the Baltimore Convention Center has also made made city leaders reluctant to promote Baltimore as a travel destination for events, Hutchinson said.
“The pandemic has really decimated the travel and tourism industry here in Baltimore City,” Hutchinson said, adding that data suggests the pandemic “is about 10 times worse” for related sectors compared to after the attacks of 9/11.
Much of Wednesday’s forum echoed what is happening across the country with the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses are struggling to keep their doors open and their workers employed as restrictions on crowd sizes limit their ability to generate revenue.
John Racanelli, the CEO of the National Aquarium, said the Baltimore institution has lost about $12 million in revenue since officials first began putting restrictions on indoor gatherings and businesses in March.
He said establishments like the aquarium and The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore also face unique challenges because their operating costs still remain high, even when their doors are closed, because the animals still need regular care.
He said that while the aquarium has seen a steady line of visitors ever since it reopened to 25% occupancy earlier this month, it was “still operating at a loss.” He said the aquarium has had to furlough 116 employees to help offset the loss in revenue and is “slowly, but steadily bringing them back.”
Juan Webster, general manager of the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore , said the Fells Point hotel has been impacted by a number of wedding and other special event cancellations and postponements, which has led to “significantly reduced staffing levels.”
“We’ve really thrown our job titles out the window and everyone has been encouraged to roll up their sleeves,” Webster said.
On the development side of the hotel industry, some of the state’s hotel developers are seeing their wealth grow despite rampant job losses in the field, according to a new report by Americans for Tax Fairness. According to their website, Americans for Tax Fairness is a coalition of “more than 420 national, state and local endorsing organizations united in support of a fair tax system that works for all Americans.”