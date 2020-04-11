Coronavirus fight shifts to Baltimore’s poor neighborhoods as city leaders battle mistrust

Mildred Stanfield, sitting on her front steps on S. Arlington Street, reads the flier about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic that was included in the bag of free food and flowers given to her by Arabbers from the Carlton Stable. The food giveaway in West Baltimore developed through a partnership between Food Rescue Baltimore and the Arabber Preservation Society. More than 60 bags of fresh food were distributed. April 8, 2020.(Amy Davis)