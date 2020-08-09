xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland reports 922 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, eight new deaths

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 09, 2020 10:12 AM

Maryland has confirmed 922 new cases of the coronavirus and eight more deaths, reported in the last 24 hours.

Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 95,503 cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. In total, 3,448 people have died due to the disease or complications from it since officials began tracking the virus in March.

Advertisement

As of Sunday, 525 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 3.75%.

Here are the known cases of coronavirus in Maryland [GRAPHICS] »

This story will be updated.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement