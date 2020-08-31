Maryland reports 458 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Maryland has confirmed 458 new cases of the coronavirus and three more deaths.
Monday’s additions bring the state’s total to 108,249 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. In total, 3,612 people have died due to the disease or complications from it since officials began tracking the virus in March.
As of Monday, 377 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 3.26%.
This article will be updated.