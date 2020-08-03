Maryland reports 870 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths

Maryland has confirmed 870 new cases of the coronavirus eight more deaths.
Monday’s additions bring the state’s total to 91,144 cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. In total, 3,389 people have died due to the disease or complications from it since officials began tracking the virus in March.
As of Monday, 548 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, five fewer than Sunday. The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 4.36%.
This story will be updated.