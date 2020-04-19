Maryland’s 522 new coronavirus cases mark second day of decline

Maryland officials said Sunday they have confirmed 522 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday, the second consecutive day the state has seen a decrease in the number of new cases.
Kata Hall, spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter the state has added 522 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, over the past 24 hours.
The 24-hour count marks the second day in a row the state has seen a decrease in new cases, as state officials said Saturday that 736 cases had been confirmed since the previous day.
Hall wrote that at least 548 people have died or probably died due to the disease. She wrote that 486 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, while 62 people have probably died from the disease but are awaiting a laboratory confirmation.
This story will be updated.