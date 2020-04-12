Northwest Baltimore so far hardest hit by coronavirus as Maryland adds 531 new cases, 235 total deaths

Maryland health officials are now reporting confirmed coronavirus cases by zip code as the state confirmed 531 new patients since Saturday, with 235 deaths resulting from the virus.
Kata Hall, spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote that the state is now up to 8,225 cases overall, with a high concentration in Silver Spring in Montgomery County.
By zip code, Northwest Baltimore showed the highest concentration of cases with 137, officials said.
Hall also wrote that the confirmed cases continue to stay disproportionately black, as 2,988 of the confirmed cases were from African-American residents, the most cases among any single race in the state, despite not being the majority population.
Hall wrote that 1,860 people have been hospitalized due to the disease and that 456 have since been released from isolation.
This story will be updated.