Over 200 coronavirus cases reported in Maryland Prison system, department says

Over 200 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maryland’s prison system, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
Fifty inmates have been diagnosed with the disease, which has stricken a total of 217 people affiliated with the department.
The highest concentration of COVID-19 cases within the department has been found at the Jessup Correctional Institution, which has 52 total that includes 17 inmates, 22 correctional officers and administrative employees.
One inmate died at the facility on April 13.
Other facilities in the Jessup area affected are the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women at 36 cases; the maximum security Patuxent Institution with 35 cases; the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility at 26; and the Maryland Correctional Institution for men with 13 cases.
The Maryland Reception, Diagnostics and Classification Center has the highest COVID-19 cases for any Baltimore prison at 29 total cases with 2 inmates and 27 officers, affected, the highest total of correctional officers confirmed to be diagnosed with the virus in the state, according to the department’s count.
The Metropolitan Transition center has a confirmed 22 cases of COVID-19, 20 of them officers and one inmate.
Other Baltimore area facilities affected include: the Chesapeake Detention Center, the Baltimore City Correctional Center, Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center and the youth detention center.
Three cases were confirmed in correctional facilities in both Cumberland and Hagerstown.
A total of 24 officers and 15 inmates have recovered from the virus, according to the department.