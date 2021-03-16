Baltimore churches, community groups work with state’s COVID-19 equity task force to increase vaccinations

Rev. Alvin Hathaway, Sr. of Union Baptist Church in West Baltimore, wants the Maryland Equity Task Force to hold a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic at his church after one held there recently attracted about 250 people.
Hathaway said given the church’s proximity to public transit and it’s role in the community, it makes sense to use it to reach people who might find it difficult to get to other vaccination sites.
“[Our location is one reason] why we are using our church as a portal — as a vehicle to provide services to people in the neighborhood,” Hathaway said after a successful vaccine clinic Saturday.
Black and Latino people in the Baltimore region have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, especially early in the pandemic. Black residents make up 31% of the state’s population, based on U.S. census data. Yet, they made up 35% of the state’s COVID deaths and a third of Maryland’s confirmed cases.
Despite the higher rates of COVID, these groups have been less likely to get vaccinated. State data revealed in late February that white Marylanders have been vaccinated at four times the number of Black people.
As local and state officials increase efforts to reduce the disparity among marginalized populations, the equity task force rolled out a community-focused plan about two weeks ago. Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, who heads the task force, said the group is reaching clusters of people who might have difficulty getting vaccinated otherwise.
“We are successful every day that we have a clinic and we’re putting shots in arms,” Birckhead said in an interview.
She said as many community and faith-based group express interest in hosting vaccine clinics now that a plan has been launched, the task force is using a number of factors to determine where to go.
“Some of the measurements and characteristics that we are including in the analysis go beyond race or ethnicity,” Birckhead said. “We’re also looking at income, education, single family households [and] those types of indicators, including whether there was COVID previously in that neighborhood.”
She said the task force is also working with county health departments, including in Baltimore, where several clinics have focused on vaccinating the elderly.
People like Valerie Valentine, 72, who went to Union Baptist to get her vaccination said the community clinics are more accessible than the state-run mass sites like those being held at M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Valentine, who is Black, said she was frustrated after contacting four agencies to try to set up an appointment and being put on waiting lists. The competition to get an appointment at mass sites is too much, she said. She learned about Union Baptist’s clinic through church members and was able to get an appointment within a week.
“It’s wonderful because they’re trying to look out for the community,” Valentine said. “We need more community centers like this to get Black people involved and get vaccinated. I believe that we have been underserved at mass sites.”
Birckhead said the process detailed in the state’s plan for community groups to apply for help is not difficult.
“It is not convoluted and long. It really isn’t. We believe that this is pretty efficient. If [ a community representative is] not able to fill out the paperwork, that’s why we have an equity task force liaison go out to help with the process,” she said.
Hathaway said his church and others are exactly “where the [vaccination] services should be.”
Glenn Blackwell, 64, and his wife Edna, 62, who are both Black, said it was easier to make an appointment with the church because it’s part of the community. Churches have contact information for their members, whereas it’s not the same for bigger corporations, Edna Blackwell said.
“[The whole sign-up process] took about a week, which was comforting,” she said.
Pastor Harold Carter Jr. of New Shiloh Baptist Church in Northwest Baltimore, where two clinics were held in February and early March, said he also plans to host another clinic. His church has already helped 300 people get vaccinated.
Latest Coronavirus
“You see a need, and you try to meet the need. And I guess the response to the vaccine gives validation that it was necessary, because we had no problem filling the spots for the 300 vaccinations,” Carter said.