COVID-19 accelerates declining enrollment at Coppin State despite hybrid return to campus

Already struggling with declining enrollment for years, for Baltimore’s Coppin State University, the coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated that problem, and more than other schools in the area.
The historically Black institution has seen enrollment decline by 11.5% this fall, down from 2,704 at this point last year to 2,391 thus far this fall, according to Aaron Singleton, a university spokesman. The dip in enrollment has posed financial issues, compounded by millions in recent budget cuts imposed by the University System of Maryland, which includes Coppin State.
Coppin State’s drop in enrollment was the most among the 10 University System of Maryland Schools that provided enrollment figures to The Sun in time for publication.
“We knew there would be some impact on enrollment and retention for the upcoming year, but it was a guessing game as to how much. I’m not confident that we were able to pinpoint how much of an impact we were going to take at the onset,” Coppin State President Anthony Jenkins told The Sun. “We’re still trying to put those pieces together, although we have a pretty good idea of where we’re going to land for the fall semester.”
The decline resulted from out-of-state students choosing to attend schools closer to home, dissatisfaction with remote learning and the general uncertainty around the pandemic, Jenkins said.
Coppin is one of the only schools in the area to implement a physical return to some classes and without suffering any major outbreaks of the virus. Only 2% of about 400 students, faculty and workers returning to campus for the school’s hybrid in-person/online classes have tested positive for the virus , Jenkins said.
In July, The Maryland Board of Public Works moved to slash the University System of Maryland’s budget by $117.3 million. That included about $3.8 million in cuts to Coppin State’s budget, according to Monica West, director of the state university system’s budget office.
Last Wednesday, Coppin State announced it would be continuing a hiring freeze and temporary salary cuts for senior university administrators, which includes Jenkins and his cabinet. Layoffs and furloughs are off the table for now, Jenkins told The Sun.
Overall, the pandemic has dealt the university a painful financial blow, but not one that Jenkins believes will be “detrimental” to the university. It can “come out on the other side fine” with some adjustments over the next few months, Jenkins said, thanks in part to some federal aid and relatively low debt.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act gave the university about $1.4 million in student funding. Coppin State also doesn’t have the same amount of debt as some of its sister schools, which has helped its financial position during the pandemic, Jenkins said.
The drop in enrollment poses more of an issue for the university in Jenkins' eyes than the budget cuts, in that it could signal issues of access and opportunity.
“That means the pipeline to upward mobility is not working as it should,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins took over as president in May, succeeding Maria Thompson (who left in 2019) in the midst of a pandemic, hoping to boost enrollment and build upon the school’s strengths, from its nursing school to its affordability. In the long term, he hopes to increase enrollment by winning more recruiting battles with competing schools as well as improving retention efforts.
The criminal justice and nursing programs, business school and science and technology have been strong in terms of driving enrollment, but Jenkins hopes to boost the school’s other less successful programs.
Jenkins doesn’t know how long the coronavirus will hurt the school, but said finances weren’t a reason Coppin State opted to return some students to campus in a hybrid class model this fall.
“For many students, Coppin is their home. It’s a safe haven,” Jenkins said. “It’s a place for them to study and have consistent Wi-Fi access.”
About 90% of classes are online, and those that meet in person are generally those that have historically been challenging for freshmen. The residence halls on campus are at about half capacity, with just 260 students on campus at this time, according to Singleton. During the 2019 fall semester, there were 637 students living on campus.
Students that spoke with The Sun all agreed that they felt safe on campus with coronavirus restrictions in place.
Starr Farrell, a junior and resident assistant, said there haven’t been many social gatherings due to the coronavirus. Senior Hassan Reames said most students wear masks and has felt a sense of comfort from the school’s quarantine rooms and floors for those that test positive.
“I’m a pretty social person and I talk to a lot of people on campus. Before this happened, I was usually all over campus. ... Now it’s just deserted on campus. No one’s really outside doing anything,” Reames said.
Both Farrell and Reames are taking all online classes, as is junior Wendell Reed, who unlike Farrell and Reames, is not living on campus.
Online learning has been an adjustment for some of them. Reames, a marketing major from Prince George’s County, has had a biology lab class virtually.
“It’s almost like playing Sims,” Reames said of the popular video game. “At 8 o’clock in the morning, I’m half asleep and trying to play with this virtual person. It’s taking a lot to get used to.”
Some of the older professors have had issues figuring out the technology, with some not posting work yet due to technical issues, Reames said, leaving him feeling like he is missing out on a lot. Farrell also noted that some professors have run into technological issues.
Reed, a sports management major and transfer from nearby Towson University, prefers in-person classes more, especially if he has questions to ask. Farrell hasn’t had to adjust as much to online classes, as she has previously taken online summer classes and took online classes at the end of the spring semester due to COVID-19.
Overall, the students didn’t take issue with Coppin State’s move to return to campus.
“It was smart. Other schools in the area have closed down. But for Coppin, because it’s so small and is a commuter school, it didn’t really hurt us. And for people staying on campus, you never know what someone’s situation is at home,” Reames said. “Sometimes when you’re physically at school, even though you might not be in class, you’re more focused on school.”
The University of Maryland System school reporting the next-biggest enrollment drop was Salisbury, with an 8.6% decrease, closely followed by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Frostburg State University with 8.4% and 6.2% decreases, respectively. University of Baltimore and Towson University reported 4.9% and 3.5% enrollment decreases, respectively, and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science saw a 1% dip.
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County and the University of Maryland, Baltimore were the only system schools to report enrollment gains, at 0.8% and 4.5%, respectively.
The University of Maryland, College Park hasn’t released updated fall 2020 enrollment numbers yet. Bowie State University is expecting similar enrollment this year, but doesn’t have final numbers, spokesperson Damita Chambers said.
The Sun also requested data from local colleges and universities. The private Maryland Institute College of Art was the only school to report a larger dip in enrollment than Coppin State at 12.3%, down to 1,941 students from 2,214 last year, according to school spokesperson Emily Chappell.
Goucher College and Hood College didn’t have data to report yet, and Stevenson University did not respond to a request for data from The Sun.
The others, in order of largest decline to biggest increase in enrollment:
St. John’s College, Annapolis: -3.8%
Loyola University Maryland: -2.2%
Notre Dame of Maryland University: -1.2%
Morgan State University: 0.2%
Johns Hopkins University: 7.7%
McDaniel College: 11.1%