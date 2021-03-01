Baltimore Convention Center mass COVID vaccine site to prioritize vulnerable city residents amid criticism of inequity

Amid fierce criticism of inequitable access to Maryland’s limited COVID-19 vaccines, the state’s Baltimore Convention Center mass vaccination clinic will prioritize people from underserved areas of Baltimore City, officials announced Monday.
Officials said in an announcement that they will “seek to fill as many appointments as possible” with people from the city’s disadvantaged neighborhoods to improve a striking race disparity and the city’s ranking as third from last in the state in the number of residents vaccinated.
But the University of Maryland Medical System and Gov. Larry Hogan, who who outraged Baltimore leaders last week by saying the city had received more vaccine than it was “entitled to,” stopped short of promising to reserve a certain number of appointments for city residents.
Over the next several weeks, the site will prioritize appointments for those in six Baltimore City ZIP codes that represent underserved populations; undertake “aggressive community engagement” to reach at-risk populations; refine “technology tools” to reach specific populations; and “increase public efforts” to encourage people to get vaccinated, officials said in the announcement. The release did not specify the six ZIP codes.
“This pilot is a demonstration of the commitment to get the equity equation right — the state, our local partners, and the community finding the answer together,” said Maryland National Guard Brigadier Gen. Janeen Birckhead, head of the state’s equity task force, in the announcement. “It’s one more step in the right direction to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine. We must do all we can to make the vaccine available in our most vulnerable communities.”
More than 40% of the recipients “eligible for vaccination” at the convention center, which serves anyone eligible in the state, have been Baltimore City residents, the Republican governor’s office and University of Maryland Medical Center said in the news release.
The release did not say — and officials did not immediately respond to a question about — how many of those who have been vaccinated at the site were city residents.
The announcement came after The Baltimore Sun reported that White Marylanders have received more than four times as many doses of coronavirus vaccine as Black residents, a gap that has not closed as more doses have arrived in the state and more people have become eligible for them.
The state has refused to release comprehensive data on how many doses each county and each provider within those jurisdictions have gotten since vaccines first arrived in the state in mid-December.
While many vaccines have gone to the city’s hospitals and mass vaccination sites, “only 38% of all people vaccinated at Baltimore City sites — hospitals, mass vax, health dept, other providers — are Baltimore City residents,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spokeswoman Stefanie Mavronis tweeted Saturday.
The effort to improve vaccine equity was announced after the Food and Drug Administration authorized this weekend the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is expected to increase supply of the coveted, life-saving inoculations.
Maryland will receive 49,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, according to the state.
It also followed the opening of the latest mass vaccination site in the city, at M&T Bank Stadium, which has already expanded appointment availability and eventually could offer 10,000 doses per day, once supply is available. Hogan, a Republican, has declined to answer the Democratic Baltimore mayor’s plea to reserve half the appointments there for city residents.
Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMS, said the opening of the nearby stadium site, which the health system is operating for the state along with the one at the convention center, provided “the perfect opportunity to redouble [equity] efforts and engage with local communities.”
“This approach will build on the success we have already seen at the BCCFH,” Suntha said in a statement. “Since we began operations, we have been looking for methods to more effectively serve all communities in Baltimore.”
UMMS and Johns Hopkins Medicine will hire additional staff to go out into neighborhoods and “work with community leaders and individual residents to overcome the principal obstacles that have contributed to low vaccine uptake in these areas: the digital divide, access to transportation and dispelling vaccine misinformation and myths,” officials said in the release.
People in vulnerable communities who lack digital access and need help registering for a vaccine appointment at the Baltimore Convention Center can call 443-462-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to do so. People with digital access can register online at www.umms.org/BCCvaccine.
Latest Coronavirus
This aricle will be updated.