Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison’s son diagnosed with the coronavirus

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison’s son has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman.
Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge wrote in an email that Harrison’s son “has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is recovering in Louisiana.”
She did not say when he was diagnosed nor did she respond to questions about whether any of Harrison’s family had been affected or are self-quarantining due to exposure to his son.
WBAL Radio first reported the news during an interview with the commissioner Tuesday morning.