University of Maryland, College Park to hold virtual graduation on May 22

The University of Maryland, College Park will hold a virtual graduation on May 22 for its spring graduates, university officials announced Monday.
In a letter to the campus, President Wallace Loh said the guest speaker at the virtual graduation will be Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, a 1963 graduate of the university. The university moved all classes online and restricted access to campus last month in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Students will be able to take part in the usual in person graduation ceremony at the winter graduation on Dec. 20.
The campus-wide commencement ceremony will be streamed live across multiple platforms on May 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Honorary doctorates will be given to Hiram Whittle ‘52, the first African-American male undergraduate student admitted in 1951, and Elaine Johnson Coates ‘59, the first African-American female student admitted.
Individual colleges and schools will also host their own virtual commencement ceremonies on May 22, featuring remarks from deans and displaying the names of every graduate.