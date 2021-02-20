Classes at UMD, College Park to go online for a week as coronavirus spreads on camps; ‘sequester-in-place’ ordered

The University of Maryland, College Park on Saturday suspended in-person classes for a week and instituted a “sequester-in-place’ as the coronavirus spreads on campus.
Classes at the state’s flagship university will be conducted online Monday through Feb. 27, according to an “urgent” university announcement.
The mandate also requires students who live in campus residence halls or off-campus fraternity or sorority houses to isolate in place. University officials also encouraged all other off-campus students “stay at home as much as possible and limit your activities.”
University officials announced earlier this week that they’d detected several coronavirus clusters, which they define as three cases in a defined area. The outbreaks were apparently reported on- and off-campus.
After the discovery, the university instituted some measures to slow the spread, but they weren’t immediately effective. “Since then, we have experienced a further increase in such cases,” the university’s announcement detailed Saturday.
Dr. Darryll J. Pines Jr., president of the university, issued a statement on Twitter about his institution’s latest mitigation efforts.
“We do not take lightly that these new measures impact everyday lives,” Pines said in a statement. “We are keenly aware of the toll this virus is taking on our collective and individual mental health.”
Under Saturday’s mandates, students who live on campus are to stay in their rooms and residence halls as much as possible, though they’re permitted respite for fresh air “only in the area immediately surrounding their residence” and to pick up food. On-campus recreation facilities were closed.
In his Tweet, Pines encouraged students to check in on each other and to speak up if someone needs help.
“We’re in this together,” Pines said.
The university’s latest coronavirus intervention comes after officials there announced a slate of measures Thursday to slow the spread. Student gatherings had been limited to five people, regardless of whether they were conducted inside or out. Dining halls provided strictly grab-and-go meals, while campus recreation activities were limited to five participants.
Furthermore, the university said it would add coronavirus testing “for all asymptomatic students who live in residence halls or fraternity and sorority houses where clusters or outbreaks have been reported.”
University officials warned Thursday of repercussions including suspension or, in the case of multiple violations, expulsion for those not following the orders. They also foreshadowed further action if health officials didn’t detect a prompt decrease in cases.
“Failure to abide by these protocols will have significant consequences for every member of our community,” the university said Thursday.