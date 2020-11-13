University of Maryland, College Park to move classes online beginning Monday, citing COVID-19 concerns

University of Maryland, College Park will switch all undergraduate classes to online beginning Monday, speeding up a transition that was previously scheduled following the Thanksgiving holiday.
In a message to the university community Friday, President Darryll Pines and Health Center Director Sacared Bodison cited “an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases” around the state and Prince George’s County as reason for the sudden switch.
“We know you have pandemic fatigue — we all do — but you must remain committed to the health and safety of our campus and community,” the announcement states.
Graduate courses and approved research activities are permitted to continue in their present mode, the announcement states.
All students are encouraged to begin making plans to return home for the remainder of the semester and to arrange for a COVID-19 test before departing campus. Students who elect to stay in residence halls will be expected to restrict activities to the “greatest degree possible,” the announcement states.