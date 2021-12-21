Baltimore County Executive Olszewski tests positive for COVID, despite receiving booster

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 even though he is fully vaccinated and has gotten a booster, he said in a Tuesday tweet.
Olszewski, 39, said he is asymptomatic, quarantining and working from home. He said he’s coordinated with the Health Department to notify any close contacts who may have been exposed. He tested positive during a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 test.
“This is a critical reminder of the challenges we all continue face amid the highly contagious Omicron variant,” the Dundalk Democrat wrote on Twitter.
It’s not clear when or where he may have contracted the virus.
The announcement comes a day after Olszewski held a news conference outside the Historic Towson Courthouse with health experts and hospital officials to remind residents to take precautions against the omicron variant of the coronavirus by getting vaccinated and booster shots. Hospital leaders painted a grim picture of county hospitals — Olszewski said that there were only 14 staffed ICU beds available across county hospitals.
“The worst is likely still to come,” he said. Over next three to five weeks, Olszewski said hospitals are expected to see “probably the worst surge” in COVID-19 hospitalizations than they “have been throughout this entire crisis.”
Olszewski has tested positive less than a day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he, too, had tested positive for the virus.
Post-vaccination infections, or “breakthrough” cases, are possible, even in individuals who have received a booster shot. Health experts say that vaccination is not 100% effective against infection, though it mostly will prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.
