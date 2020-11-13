Baltimore County tightens coronavirus restrictions on gatherings and restaurant hours, shuts down youth sports

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rising, Baltimore County will limit the size of gatherings, require bars and restaurants to close early, and shut down all organized recreational youth sports, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Friday.
Effective at 5 p.m. Sunday, all gatherings not related to operating or patronizing businesses already subject to state orders will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, Olszewski said at a news conference. All bars and restaurants will be required to close at midnight, he said.
As of Tuesday, all youth recreational sports, indoor and outdoor, will be prohibited, he said.
A mask mandate and other COVID-19 related restrictions will also be more strictly enforced, Olszewski said. Gatherings have been driving a significant amount of the virus' spread, Olszewski said.
“This is to save lives and keep our businesses open,” Olszewski said, pointing to surging case rates and hospitalizations. "These are not numbers. These are our neighbors.”
The restrictions go beyond statewide regulations Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday, which discourage, not ban, gatherings of more than 25 people.
This article will be updated.