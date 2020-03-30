Coronavirus outbreak reported at Maryland psychiatric hospital, officials say

There has been an outbreak of the new coronavirus at the Clifton T. Perkins psychiatric hospital in Howard County, county health officials said Monday.
“We do have an outbreak at Perkins that involves both healthcare workers and patients," Lisa DeHernandez, spokeswoman for the Howard County Health Department, wrote in an email.
“We are in the early stages of investigation, so the numbers of positive cases are very fluid,” DeHernandez wrote. “Thus, I don’t have an exact number at this time.”
Located in Jessup, the facility serves as Maryland’s maximum security state psychiatric hospital.
Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Local 3, which represents some of the employees inside the facility, said the outbreak is indicative of a larger issue with how the state is handling some essential employees.
While Gov. Larry Hogan has signed executive orders closing restaurants, bars and other businesses while restricting crowd size to 10 people or less, some have said the governor has not done enough to protect essential state employees in Maryland’s prisons and hospitals.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby joined medical professionals and advocacy groups last week in calling for elderly and low-risk prisoners to be released, in part to lower the risk of exposure to the coronavirus for prison guards and corrections officers.
“We have been warning the administration about this happening for weeks,” Moran said.
He said he’s heard the facility has isolated the confirmed cases as well as others who are awaiting test results.
But he added that he heard the facility is still conducting some business as normal, allowing clients to congregate in groups and eat with one another.
He declined to comment as to the condition of any employees who have tested positive for the disease.
This article will be updated.