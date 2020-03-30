Baltimore City Public Schools confirm first known case of coronavirus, an employee at Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle

A Baltimore City Public School System employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to officials. This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus among Baltimore City schools.
According to city schools, the Baltimore City Health Department said the employee, who works at Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School, contracted the virus three days after schools were closed March 16. The individual has not been on site since then, officials said.
The school did not name the employee because of confidentiality reasons but said the employee has not been distributing learning packets or emergency meals. Though city schools remain suspended, the school system said it is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by continuing to thoroughly clean and sanitize all schools.
Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said in a statement he is “confident” that the school system will learn as much as it can from this case.
“I am confident in Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises and her team and the efforts they have engaged in with the Health Department to learn as much about this case as possible, and ensure all appropriate guidance is followed," Young said.
In Maryland there are 1,239 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 15 people have died, according to officials.