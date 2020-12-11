Baltimore City Schools to briefly pause in-person learning before, after winter break to help limit the spread of coronavirus

Baltimore City Schools are pausing in-person learning before and after winter break to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The school system said in a news release Thursday that because winter break might include travel and social gatherings that pose a transmission risk, it is making adjustments.
“These steps are safe, responsible, and prudent given the circumstances regarding COVID-19 and gatherings that may occur on or before Winter Break. Caution is required, and this brief pause in in-person learning reflects the recommendations of health officials,” the release said.
All students will learn virtually Dec. 21-23 and Jan. 4-8. In-person learning sites will reopen Jan. 11.
Meal sites will be closed Jan. 4-8 and reopen the same day as in-person learning.
The district office will remain open during the time, but the Multilingual Enrollment and Support Center and Enrollment, Choice, and Transfer offices will be supporting families only virtually.