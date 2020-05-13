City Cafe closing in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood

City Cafe in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood is closing its doors after 25 years.
In an Instagram post Tuesday, the cafe said co-owners Bruce Bodie and Gino Cardinale told their employees and landlord that it won’t reopen after Gov. Larry Hogan lifts statewide restrictions that closed all bars and restaurants in March.
“It breaks our hearts to say farewell, but since there is so much sadness in the world already, let’s focus on the remarkable success this once little coffee shop (founded September 1994) became,” the post said.
The restaurant, at 1001 Cathedral St., thanked Baltimore and urged people to continue supporting local businesses and to stay strong and healthy.
Some experts predict that COVID-19 will cause half of all eateries to close permanently because people will be afraid to venture out and many won’t have enough extra money to spend.