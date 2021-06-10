Ship crews visiting Port of Baltimore can receive COVID vaccines starting June 15

Crew members on ships visiting the Port of Baltimore can receive COVID-19 vaccines through twice-a-week clinics starting next week.
The clinics, organized by the Maryland Port Administration and the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, will offer the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
MPA Executive Director William P. Doyle commended the initiative, noting that international shipping employees bring essential goods to the port of Baltimore.
“These hardworking individuals traverse the world’s oceans and spend long periods apart from their families,” Doyle said. “This vaccination clinic is a great opportunity to provide them piece of mind and let them know Maryland appreciates their service.”
The pop-up clinics will be open 7:30 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 15 through the end of July — or longer if demand remains. Licensed medical professionals from MIEMSS will administer the vaccines to ship crew members stopping by any public or private marine terminals within the port.
Crew members wanting the vaccine must arrive with official identification and be prepared to sign registration forms before receiving their vaccine dose. Those with limited English should be escorted by a crew member who can help them.
After receiving the vaccine, crew members must remain at the clinic for a brief observation period as advised by medical professionals. Crew members will receive proof of vaccination before leaving the clinic.
MIEMSS Executive Director Dr. Ted Delbridge emphasized the powerful protection the vaccine offers against COVID-19, and said he hopes to reach as many people as possible.
“With this effort we hope to improve accessibility to our maritime community, who has been hard at work throughout the pandemic,” Delbridge said.