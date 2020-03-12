xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Baltimore St. Patrick Parade postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 12, 2020 1:51 PM

The Baltimore St. Patrick Parade scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The organizers of the parade wrote on Facebook that the board of directors of St. Patrick Celebrations Inc. has decided to postpone the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Shamrock 5K Race.

Advertisement

“These decisions were not taken lightly, and were made thoughtfully to ensure the safety and health of the thousands of people who attend the Parade and Shamrock 5K each year,” the organizers wrote.

The group wrote that no date has been chosen for the parade to be rescheduled because “of the fluid nature of the coronavirus situation.”

The Board of Directors of St. Patrick Celebrations, Inc. has voted to postpone the 65th Baltimore St. Patrick Parade. In...

Posted by The Baltimore St. Patrick Parade on Thursday, March 12, 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement