Baltimore Police union sends fiery letter warning officers of potential pay cuts, layoffs as city wrangles with coronavirus budget shortfalls

The Baltimore Police Union leadership issued a fiery letter to its members Thursday night opposing what it called city budget plans proposing pay cuts, furloughs, and layoffs by city leaders bracing for budget shortfalls amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Sgt. Mike Mancuso said he and other union leaders met with City Hall officials Thursday night and discussed a looming $103 million budget shortfall. Mancuso’s letter said the city is looking to make $11 million in personnel cuts.
Mancuso said the police department was presented three possible options to reduce department spending, but the cuts are asking too much from a department that is grappling with continued high rates of violence amid the pandemic. The union has also warned of the dangers facing officers in their families as they continue to work in dangerous conditions.
City officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.
“I am furious and disgusted with the Mayor and his administration for asking our members to shoulder the burden of this crisis both physically, and now financially," Mancuso wrote in the two page letter sent out to the department’s 2,500 members.
“Now we are being asked to sacrifice even more while we continue to put on our uniforms and place ourselves on the front lines of this pandemic for the citizens of Baltimore,” he said.
He said 350 employees have been quarantined, 63 who are awaiting results and 19 that have tested positive.
Mancuso also noted that the city had recently agreed to pay officers an additional $200 per paycheck as hazard pay, which the city leaders are now trying to “recoup,” a move he called “deceitful and insulting.”
According to the letter, the first option would freeze all salaries and prevent officers from receiving raises, including an across the board 3% raise officers were set to be paid in July.
Another option would require officers to take up to six furlough days depending on their salary. However, Mancuso said officers would still be required to work those days and forgo pay because sworn officers are deemed “essential employees."
A third option would required the already understaffed department to layoff 173 non-essential employees, which he said could include officers assigned to the mounted, marine, and traffic units.
Latest Coronavirus
The potential cuts come as the department has worked to rebuild its ranks under the federal consent decree. In addition to attempting to hire 300 more officers, department leaders are also trying to shift more work toward civilian employees to further free up officers for patrol and other functions.