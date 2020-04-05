Baltimore Police Southwest District temporarily closed after at least one officer tests positive for coronavirus

All officers assigned to the Baltimore Police Department’s Southwest District were ordered to self-quarantine after an officer tested positive for COVID-19, department officials said late Saturday.
The Southwest District building at 424 Font Hill Ave. and all vehicles assigned to the district are being sanitized, the statement said. Officers from other districts will back fill coverage in the district.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the department is temporarily adjusting operations as a precautionary measure for the agency,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement. “The safety of our members and residents continues to be my top priority during this critical time and we continue to take the necessary steps to protect our members and the community."
At least one Baltimore Police officer previously tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to two firefighters.
In recent weeks, the police and fire departments have been creating new policies to enforce social distancing statewide mandates, as well as reduce officer exposure, including closing police buildings to the public.