Baltimore pastor vows to continue holding services despite coronavirus-related restrictions and a visit from police

Gwynn, 74, who also serves as president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Metropolitan Baltimore, a group that includes the leaders of more than 50 churches, said he had already limited the size of the gathering to 10 — the church’s five security guards were stationed outside the sanctuary — and had ensured that those present had at least six feet of space between them in compliance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the state health department.