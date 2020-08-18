Here are the Baltimore bars and restaurants that have been penalized by the city for coronavirus-related violations so far

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, several Baltimore City businesses have been fined or shut down due to overcrowding concerns or allegations that they served customers indoors before that was allowed.
At city liquor licence board hearings, restaurant owners and commissioners alike have repeatedly cited “confusion” about the city and state regulations. The liquor board has not fined any one establishment more than $200.
Here’s our running list:
Abbey Burger Bistro in Fells Point - Fined $100 by the city liquor licence board for allowing individuals to consume alcoholic beverages on-site March 18, before the governor’s executive order permitted it. The owners of the establishment said that they served beers to independent contractors who had come to the restaurant for a business meeting.
Angie’s Seafood - Fined $200 by the city liquor board for allowing patrons to consume alcoholic beverages on-site on May 1, before the governor’s executive order permitted it. The establishment’s owner said the customers were inside waiting for carry-out orders.
Charro Negro Bar & Grill - Fined $150 by the city liquor board for allowing a patron to consume an alcoholic beverage on-site March 19, before the governor’s executive order permitted it. The establishment’s owner said the customer was inside waiting for a carry-out order.
El Rincon Troncaleño - Fined $150 by the city liquor board after inspectors observed that on July 11, the restaurant was more than 50% full, patrons were drinking alcoholic beverages while standing and tables were less than six feet apart.
Euphoria Night Club - Shut down by the city health department for a lack of social distancing and face coverings on-site on Aug. 3. Reopened Aug. 12.
Kislings Tavern - Fined $200 by the city liquor board for allowing patrons to consume alcoholic beverages on-site March 18, before the governor’s executive order permitted it. The establishment’s owner said the customers were inside waiting for carry-out orders.
Lust Entertainment - Fined $200 by the city liquor board for overcrowding on July 12, when detectives say there were about 80 people on the second floor of the establishment. Given capacity restrictions, the second floor was limited to 43 people. The establishment’s owner said he was struggling to keep customers from wandering between the first and second floors of the club.
O’Donnell’s Pub & Grille - Fined $100 by the city liquor board for allowing patrons to consume alcoholic beverages on-site March 25, before the governor’s executive order permitted it. The establishment’s owner said the customers were waiting for carry-out orders.
Restaurante El Salvador - Fined $200 by the city liquor board for serving seated customers on March 17, before the governor’s executive order permitted it. The establishment’s owner did not appear at an Aug. 18 liquor board hearing to defend themselves.
Yemen & Gulf Restaurant - Shut down on Aug. 5 by the city health department for a lack of social distancing and face coverings on employees, for allowing indoor dining when it was restricted and for obstructing a health department employee. Reopened on Aug. 7.
This article will be updated.