Baltimore City landfill employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Baltimore City’s Quarantine Road landfill site has tested positive for the coronavirus, the city’s Department of Public Works announced Thursday.
Landfill workers are not reporting to work Friday and Saturday as a result, Department of Public Works Acting Director Matthew W. Garbark wrote in a news release.
The city did not specify how that would impact operations at the landfill, but wrote that it was “evaluating options” to continue operations while employees were away “given the impact closing the Landfill will have on Bureau of Solid Waste operations and residents.”
The coronavirus has been a problem for the Department of Public Works, which had to temporarily suspend recycling collection in June after an outbreak at the Eastern Sanitation Yard. The need to quarantine workers also led to significant delays in trash pickup.