Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Ice Rink will not return this winter due to coronavirus

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Ice Rink will not return for the 2020-2021 winter season because of the health risks caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Waterfront Partnership announced Tuesday morning that the ice rink will not be accessible in efforts to eliminate the possibility of large groups of people from gathering.
“Our decisions this year on hosting events and bringing back amenities, like the ice rink, have all been made within the context of public health safety,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership.
Over the past six seasons, 65,000 people have visited the amphitheater in the Inner Harbor to lace up their skates at the rink.
“We hope to bring the ice rink back for a seventh season next winter, but only if we can do it in a way that is safe for the public,” said Schwartz.