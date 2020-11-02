CDC loosens restrictions on cruise ships, but phased return of voyages to and from Baltimore isn’t yet on horizon

Even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its no-sail order on cruises Sunday, the return of the large ships to the Port of Baltimore is not imminent.
The CDC announced Friday that it would replace its no-sail order from March with a “conditional sailing order" that is the beginning of a phased return to cruises. The new protocol begins with crew members only and outlines the need for extensive coronavirus testing and strict capacity restrictions to ensure social distancing.
William P. Doyle, executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, said in an email that the industry is focusing on opening cruise ports in Florida before expanding elsewhere.
“Throughout this time, the Maryland Port Administration has been communicating with both Carnival and Royal Caribbean about their return to service in Baltimore,” Doyle said. “There is nothing more important to the MPA than making sure shoreside operations personnel, crew, and passengers are healthy and safe.”
Doyle said the administration is “looking forward” to the return of cruises and that in anticipation of the eventual return, plexiglass partitions have been added throughout the port along with distancing signage and plenty of hand sanitizing stations.
Before passengers can embark on travels again, the CDC said the ships must “demonstrate adherence” to testing, quarantine, isolation and social distancing for crew. The ships also must build enough capacity to test crew and future passengers.
Eventually, the CDC said, other phases will include mock voyages with volunteers or crew playing the role of passengers to test the ship’s ability to mitigate COVID-19.