Baltimore Police received 128 calls for illegal gatherings this weekend as city extends coronavirus restrictions

Baltimore police responded to over 100 calls for illegal gatherings over the weekend as coronavirus-related restrictions were relaxed at the state level but the city remained under a stay-at-home order, the department said.
No citations were issued in response to any of the 128 calls and officers responded with “minimal police action," said Detective Donny Moses, a department spokesman. No police reports were written, he said.
Each district received calls about people violating various state and local orders intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, the upper respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the statewide stay-at-home order Friday, but Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young signed an executive order to extend the restrictions, including prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people. The state’s stay-at-home order is now replaced with a “safer at home" advisory and allows manufacturing, retail, haircuts and worship services to resume with specific limitations.
Police recieved calls about a range of violations, including people playing basketball at playgrounds and people inside stores without masks, according to police department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge.
Several photos and videos circled on social media over the weekend showing large gatherings in various parts of the city. In some instances, according to videos and resident account, a police helicopter used a spotlight and loud speakers to encourage residents to disperse.
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this article.