Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby to stop prosecuting drug possession, prostitution, other crimes amid coronavirus

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby ordered her staff Wednesday to drop all pending criminal charges against anyone arrested for drug possession, attempted distribution, prostitution, trespassing, minor traffic offenses, open container, and urinating in public.
Mosby said she is taking the action in an effort to reduce the threat of a coronavirus outbreak behind bars. These crimes pose no risk to public safety and the defendants would be released before trial in normal conditions, she wrote in a memo to prosecutors.
“An outbreak in prison or jails could potentially be catastrophic,” she wrote them. “Now is not the time for a piecemeal approach where we go into court and argue one one by one for the release of at-risk individuals."
Many of those whose cases will be dropped are not currently in jail.
In addition, Mosby sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan urging him to set free all inmates over the age of 60 in state prisons, anyone approved for parole and all prisoners scheduled to complete their sentence in the next year.
The move answers calls from advocacy groups and public defenders for precautions to limit the chance of a coronavirus outbreak in prisons and jails.
“We are grateful that our criminal justice partners recognized these concerns and collaborated to reduce the jail population and save the lives of our most vulnerable clients," wrote Kirsten Gettys Downs, the district public defender for Baltimore, in an email. “Ongoing detention during this public health crisis threatens the lives of our clients and creates conditions that will exacerbate the spread of this pandemic."
Elsewhere, such efforts are catching on. Sheriffs in Los Angeles, Virginia Beach and Chicago have released vulnerable, nonviolent offenders to trim prison populations amid the pandemic.
Coronavirus cases have already exploded in Chinese prisons. Italian prisoners have rioted over strict measures to curtain the virus, including a restriction on family visits. In Iran, 54,000 inmates were temporarily released over fears of a prison outbreak.
Nearly 2.3 million people are locked up in America’s prisons, local jails and juvenile detention centers, according to the nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative. About 1.3 million of them are held in state correctional facilities like the 18 in Maryland.
Maryland’s prison population has fallen below 18,000 for the first time in nearly three decades.
Still, prisoners are more likely to be elderly and suffer chronic illnesses than the general public, leaving them vulnerable to the virus. Health officials have long warned about illness behind bars. The close quarters and limitations on washing hands and wiping surfaces heightens the risk.
State prisons alone hold more than 1,100 vulnerable inmates over the age of 60, DeWolfe noted in an op-ed in The Baltimore Sun. For the elderly, “incarceration during this public health crisis is akin to a death sentence,” he wrote.
On Tuesday, Mosby signed on with 30 prosecutors from around the country in urging local governments to take precautions. The prosecutors — including those from New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis and San Francisco — called for police to stop jailing people who pose no risk to public safety.
They also called for the release of prisoners held on charges of drug possession, and those locked up because they could not afford their cash bail. The prosecutors also called for the release of nonviolent prisoners who are elderly, chronically ill, or six months from completing a sentence.
These policies should remain even after the pandemic subsides, the attorneys wrote.
“The United States is an international outlier in its rate of incarceration,” they wrote. "We put far too many people behind bars for far too long, and fail to provide adequate care to those we incarcerate. That’s a humanitarian crisis with or without COVID-19. "
The Associated Press contributed to this article.