Baltimore opens second coronavirus testing site at Druid Hill Park, plans third in East Baltimore next week

Baltimore has been working to expand its testing capacity in response to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 500 Marylanders and sickened thousands more. City officials said previously they are trying to locate the centers in the city’s hardest-hit areas. The first, opened at Pimlico Race Course on April 10, is in one of Baltimore’s most affected ZIP codes: 21215 in Northwest Baltimore. That area had 273 cases of the virus as of Tuesday.