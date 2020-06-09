Baltimore to suspend recycling citywide for three weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak among staff at the city’s east side solid waste yard will cause Baltimore recycling services to be suspended for three weeks, the public works acting director told the City Council late Tuesday.
Matthew Garbark, acting director of the Department of Public Works, said effective Wednesday all operations from the east side solid waste yard will be suspended so employees can stay home and self-isolate. Garbark did not say how many workers have tested positive.
To divert crews to handle essential sanitation duties, Garbark told the council recycling collection will be suspended across the city for three weeks. Trash collection will continue.
It was not immediately clear when the suspension of recycling collection will begin.
“It has reached a state where we needed to act," Garbark told the council, explaining that the situation was unfolding rapidly Tuesday.
This article will be updated.