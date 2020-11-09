Federal Hill bars Banditos and The Charles shut down for coronavirus violations for 2nd time in a week

For the second time in less than a week, Baltimore’s Health Department closed Banditos and The Charles, popular Federal Hill bars, for not enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing regulations meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The establishments were both originally closed Nov. 1, when officials cited social distancing issues from Halloween night. The establishments reopened Nov. 2, but were closed again on Friday, according to a tweet from the health department.
The city’s crackdown on the two bars comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the city and state, and shortly after Gov. Larry Hogan urged localities to step up their enforcement of pandemic-related rules.
It also comes shortly after the city announced increased COVID-19 regulations by lowering capacity restrictions to 25%, shutting down bars that do not serve food and prohibiting indoor dining after 10 p.m. Those new rules go into effect Thursday.
According to the health department’s tweets, customers at Banditos Bar & Kitchen were not wearing masks and social distancing on Friday, and the same was true at the Charles, where patrons were also standing and drinking at the bar. Under current COVID-19 regulations, restaurants are only to serve seated patrons.
The owner of The Charles declined to comment, and Banditos management could not immediately be reached for comment.