Baltimore to shut down indoor and outdoor dining as coronavirus surge continues

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that both indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants in the city will be prohibited starting Friday at 5 p.m. to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Scott announced the new restrictions during a news conference Wednesday. In addition to the restaurant regulations, capacity at retail and religious institutions will be capped at 25%. All indoor recreation establishments, like strip clubs and hookah bars, will also be closed.
Restaurants will still be able to offer carryout.
The restrictions are more strict than the statewide guidelines outlined by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
“I am not afraid to do the right thing rather than the popular one,” said Scott, a Democrat who was sworn in Tuesday.
