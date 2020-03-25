Baltimore to screen people staying in homeless shelters for coronavirus, give them space to isolate

To help control an outbreak of the new coronavirus among Baltimore’s homeless families, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young outlined an extensive plan Wednesday for screening people staying in emergency shelters and giving them space to spread out and isolate.
Young’s plan comes amid concerns the virus could spread widely through shelters and encampments, where people gather in large groups and frequently have chronic health conditions. Young said the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services will work in partnership with service providers and public and private agencies to execute the plan.
“We must protect our homeless neighbors and mitigate their risk of infection the same way we do the rest of the city’s residents," Young said in a statement. "In most cases, this means providing them access for testing and space to self-isolate, if needed. Our homeless neighbors are a part of this city and if we don’t protect them we leave our city exposed to greater risk.”
Anyone entering one of the city’s emergency shelters is screened by the staff for symptoms of the virus. If they show symptoms, the shelter staff will reach out to a health care provider for a secondary screening over the phone. In the case of a positive screening, the person will receive a referral for official testing and be transported to an isolated site.
There have not been any confirmed cases or positive tests for coronavirus among those staying in city shelters, officials said.
The city also has put into place guidance for hospitals before they discharge someone experiencing homelessness. Under the protocol, hospital workers are to check on whether their patient has a home to return to. If he or she does not have a home, accommodations should be made for them depending on if they have tested positive or negative or if they’re waiting for results.
When a person is given an isolated place to stay, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services will remain in contact with them and assess their ongoing needs. In some cases, people will be given hotel rooms where they can recover or wait for their test results.
The mayor’s office also plans to activate another shelter that will allow for the recommended social distancing space between people. Officials continue to look for additional spaces to add to the shelter system, as emergency shelters are nearly filled to capacity.
For people who sleep outside, the city’s homeless outreach teams are distributing supplies, including water, toiletries and food.