15 people at Chestertown nursing home test positive for the coronavirus

Fifteen members of the Autumn Lake Healthcare nursing home community in Chestertown have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Kent County Health Department announced Monday.
Twelve residents and three tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 12 residents who tested positive, one has died, and another is hospitalized.
A “Go Team” made up of the Maryland National Guard and Department of Health and Human Services Disaster Medical Assistance personnel has been activated to support the facility.
According to the health department, Autumn Lake Healthcare had previously implemented measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including restricting visitation and communal dining, suspending group activities, extra cleaning measures, and conducting daily checks for staff and residents for symptoms.
Nearly two-thirds of Maryland’s nursing homes have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to state officials.
In other coronavirus news, the Allegany County Health Department announced Monday that the majority of the 25 confirmed cases in the county since Friday came from residents and staff at a nursing home with previously confirmed cases.
The nursing home has a total of 32 patients and six staff members who are fighting the virus. Allegany County has 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19.