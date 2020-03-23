'It’s getting weirder and weirder’: Because of coronavirus, Washington trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms

A 17-year-old who asked not to be named, wears a hazmat suit, gas mask, boots, and gloves as he walks past people holding a sign that says, "you need Jesus" as he and his family from Gaithersburg walk under cherry blossom trees in full bloom along the tidal basin Sunday, March 22, in Washington. "I'm not worried for me since I'm young," says the 17-year-old, "I'm wearing this in case I come into contact with anyone who is older so that I won't be a threat to them." He plans to wear his protective outfit for coronavirus each time he leaves the house. Sections of the National Mall and tidal basin areas have been closed to vehicular traffic to encourage people to practice social distancing and not visit Washington's iconic cherry blossoms this year due to coronavirus concerns. The trees are in full bloom this week and would traditionally draw a large crowd.(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)