Charm City Run set to close in McHenry Row in Baltimore on Nov. 14

Charm City Run in Locust Point’s McHenry Row is set to close its doors after eight years due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email sent to customers.
The running store said it will keep its Fells Point location in the city and five other stores in the Baltimore area.
“This last year has been a struggle on many fronts for us, for all of you and for the city,” the email said. “While your support has been amazing and has truly kept Charm City Run going, some locations were affected worse than others. It was apparent that closing the Locust Point store was in the best interest of Charm City Run’s overall health and sustainability.”
The store plans to operate regular hours through Nov. 14 with limited inventory.
For more than two months starting in late March, all nonessential businesses were closed under an executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
McHenry Row has lost a number of tenants, many because of COVID-19, over the past several months, including REV Cycle, World of Beer and The Urban Oyster.