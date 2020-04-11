State ‘strike team’ deployed to Cecil County nursing home as additional coronavirus cases confirmed, county officials say

A Cecil County nursing home is preparing for spike in new coronavirus cases and has called in a state "strike team” to battle the disease’s spread, which has proved deadly at other nursing facilities.
“What started out as two isolated cases two days ago has now infected other residents and staff" at the Calvert Manor Health Care Center in Rising Sun, said Cecil County Executive Dr. Alan McCarthy at a news conference Saturday.
County officials were alerted Thursday after two residents tested positive. Since then, additional residents and staff have tested positive, and additional test results are pending and more testing is underway, officials said.
A total number of positive cases at the facility was not available Saturday.
No deaths have been reported at the facility, and no residents or staff from the facility have been hospitalized, according to County Health Officer Lauren Levy.
A state “strike team” of healthcare workers from local hospitals and National Guard members have been dispatched to the facility.
Additionally, county officials said the health department and Christiana Care Health System are working to make sure the facility has enough masks and other personal protective equipment.
Testing, however, will be limited.
“Unfortunately, the testing availability remains limited and we have to be strategic in our use of testing kits," Levy said.
At least 90 such nursing homes have confirmed cases of the virus in Maryland, including one the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, which has experienced at least 18 deaths and dozens of other infections among residents and staff.
State officials have not said how many of the state’s more than 200 coronavirus deaths were tied to nursing homes, but many victims have been elderly.
“I am deeply saddened this disease has spread to a location which houses some of our most vulnerable citizens,” McCarthy said.
Cecil County has had one death and 74 cases.