Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services striving to continue worldwide impact during coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus’ impact continues to grow in Maryland and the United States, Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services is striving to ensure that other countries are as prepared as possible for what the virus brings their way.
Amid the pandemic, CRS, a nonprofit that serves as the overseas relief and development arm of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has worked to not only keep its employees spread throughout the world safe, but also support those in need, the organization’s president and CEO said.
“People think we should close and go inward and have supply chains and assist, quote-on-quote, ‘our people,’” Sean Callahan said. “We as an international agency see ‘our people’ as globally.
“We need to make sure that the health systems and the people in other areas of the world protect themselves and have the proper respect for human dignity, and I think if we give them appropriate information, they’re going to assist the world in addressing this pandemic.”
Worldwide, CRS representatives have educated numerous communities on the virus, provided cleaning supplies and installed handwashing stations while teaching proper techniques. The organization is working to protect those staff members, Callahan said, especially given that many of them are in countries with lacking health system.
“We want to model the best behaviors, and so we’ve been limiting movement, working more virtually,” Callahan said. “But we need to have access for continuity of operations to continue some of the lifesaving work that we do regularly.”
In Afghanistan, CRS has distributed more than 60,000 bars of soap. In Kenya, CRS has trained 3,500 health care workers in the nation’s capital on how to fight the virus. In Sierra Leone, CRS has prepared take-home meals for the families of 50,000 students.
Those virus-fighting efforts come on top of the regular work the organization would be performing this time of year. As a result, though, CRS has “adjusted all of our programming that’s currently going on,” Callahan said.
In places where the organization distributes a weekly supply of food to families, CRS is increasing the supply to last a month, an effort to minimize physical contact and encourage social distancing. CRS has also largely reduced any programs that require large gatherings, and if a gathering occurs, it’s outdoors to allow participants to space out. Staff members are also continuing to supply needed medication, particularly for those undergoing antiretroviral therapy as part of HIV or AIDS treatment.
“We want to make sure that people who may have compromised situations, whether it’s nutritional issues or malaria and things like that, that they get their appropriate treatment that they’ve been getting all along,” Callahan said.
Malaria in particular poses a challenge. The World Health Organization last week issued a report noting that if countries prone to the disease don’t still get the support they need during the pandemic, 20 years of medical progress fighting malaria could be lost.
“Already, health systems and health facilities are overloaded with patients, but that is going to be amplified in the high malaria transmission season, which a lot of Africa, West Africa is coming into,” said Suzanne Van Hulle, the global malaria adviser for CRS. “It will not only have a huge negative impact on the battle to combat COVID-19, but it’s also going to have a huge negative effect on kids and pregnant women who are very vulnerable to death due to malaria.
“It’s really two ways, to support the global efforts on prevention of COVID-19 but of course knowing that if we don’t do anything, we’ll have way more deaths due to malaria than we would due to COVID-19.”
As result, CRS has changed its practices for distributing much needed goods such as malaria drugs and insecticide-treated mosquito nets, as well as using digital tools to perform training more remotely, Van Hulle said.
Van Hulle is working as part of CRS’s coronavirus response team and did the same during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. She said that for Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, the three countries Ebola hit hardest, the ongoing pandemic is similar.
“I know that right from the beginning, even before Sierra Leone had its first confirmed case, they were already starting to stop shaking hands and adapt [to the] kind of the old behaviors that they had during the Ebola outbreak,” Van Hulle said. “They knew what potential activities would prevent them from [getting] the virus, so for them, this was a little bit like muscle memory.
“But for the rest of the world, this is hugely different.”
CRS is trying to help as many countries as it can during this unknown time, making sure that nations can not only protect themselves against the coronavirus, but also whatever other challenges they could face in the coming months.
“We are a global community,” Callahan said. “We need to make sure that even the least among us has that assistance.”