More than 70 inmates and 16 workers at Cecil County jail test positive for COVID-19, a sharp increase, state says

More than 70 inmates in the Cecil County detention center have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, six times the number reported just seven days earlier, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The totals released Wednesday also show that 16 staff members have contracted the virus, up from nine the previous week. The county said 72 inmates have tested positive, while 133 inmates and 84 staff members received negative test results. Three results are pending.
Gerald Widdoes, Chief Deputy of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, said the detention center has been “working closely” with the Cecil County Health Department and the facility’s contracted medical provider.
There was a mass test conducted of all correctional officers, civilian employees and contractual staff from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, Widdoes said.
Widdoes said coronavirus safety procedures have been in place since March, including quarantining inmates in an effort to reduce exposure. The facility has also extended jail phone call time and altered television access, Widdoes said, and has contracted more food workers.
“We have previously identified vulnerable inmates, such as those with underlying medical conditions, and have worked with the court systems to alter their bond conditions where appropriate,” Widdoes said. “Public safety is, and will continue to be, our top priority. The health of our inmates and staff in our correctional facility is closely monitored.”
