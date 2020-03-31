Maryland’s car dealers to halt in-person sales amid coronavirus outbreak

Maryland’s car dealerships will close their sales departments and sell cars only through an appointment or online as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.
Kata Hall, spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter that the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association announced it will close all sales departments at car and truck dealerships across the state.
She added that while sales departments would be closed, service and parts departments could remain open.
“Management and back-office operations will be limited to essential function only and telecommuting will be used whenever possible,” Hall wrote.
A spokesperson for the association did not immediately return a request for comment.
The closures come after Hogan ordered all non-essential businesses closed and for residents to stay at home unless shopping for food or other critical items in response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected at least 1,660 people as of Tuesday morning, leading to 18 deaths in the state.